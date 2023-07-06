INDIANAPOLIS — At the midway point in 2023, IMPD is on track to spend $15 million in overtime costs to fully staff its districts and divisions when more and more veteran officers are retiring or quitting and moving on.

”There’s certain radio runs we just don’t take any more unless they’re an emergency issue,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. ”When someone in an emergency situation calls 911 and needs the police, the police respond.”

IMPD has been budgeted to pay for 1,843 officers.

Today there are 1,525 men and women wearing the badge, including recruits at the IMPD Academy and officers on restricted duty due to injuries or administrative issues.

“Right now we’re utilizing the money that exists because of our vacancies to fill our street positions with overtime,” said Bailey.

District commanders either offer overtime to their own patrol officers or seek shift reassignments from other districts to keep all their beats covered, said Bailey, while specialty units cover unique assignments such as in Broad Ripple Village or downtown.

”Now we’re putting cops on bikes and on foot and in a car in the areas where we needed to be in order to prevent those things from happening and its showing that by the numbers going down,” said Bailey.

Overall, violent crime numbers in Indianapolis have fallen compared to a year ago.

”While it is a slight decrease this year, it’s encouraging both homicide, non-fatal shootings, robberies, I think all those numbers are down and hope they continue to trend down,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, noting that homicides totals are keeping pace with last year’s running tally at this time. ”This year, with the exception of a couple months, we have been down below last year’s numbers.”

Armed robberies are down 6% while non-fatal shootings are down 8.5%, though accidental shootings, deadly and otherwise, are up.

”We’ve seen both non-criminal homicides, a sharp increase in that, but additionally, we’ve seen an uptick in accidental shootings on the non-fatal side,” said Adams. ”On the accidental side for non-fatals, we’ve seen an almost 30% increase in those numbers, both juveniles and adults.”

The staffing shortage has hit the Homicide Branch where detectives who should have an average of four open cases on their desks are sometimes struggling with twice that number.

”We’d like to be at about 35-38 detectives is ideally where we’d like to be,” said Adams. “We’ll have a total of about 33 detectives by the end of the year.”