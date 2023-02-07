INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandma’s driveway.

IMPD officers were called around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31st to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the city’s near northeast side after a woman had reported that an unknown car was parked in her driveway.

Inside the car, officers saw 24-year-old Anthony Maclin asleep with a gun in his lap, which has been confirmed by Maclin. Over the course of around 3 minutes, officers attempted to wake him with flashlights and by tapping on the car window.

Once he came to, Maclin started moving around.

The edited bodycam footage shows IMPD officers then fired dozens of shots into the car. Maclin was struck 3 times and taken to Methodist Hospital.

On the edited bodycam video IMPD had a graphic reading “None of the cameras provided a clear view of the position of the gun after the man woke up and moved his arm.” The department has never said Maclin’s gun was fired.

Soon after the shots were fired, the owner of the house realized the man police shot was her 24-year-old grandson, Maclin, in a rental car with Florida license plates that she did not recognize.

“That’s my grandson,” Maclin’s grandma Vickie Driver can heard be saying in IMPD bodycam footage shortly after the shooting. “I’m so sorry.”

“I didn’t want to wake you guys up,” Maclin can be heard saying to his grandmother while on the ground after being shot.

Maclin survived the shooting and was in the hospital for 17 days, requiring six surgeries. He will be out of work for three months. His attorneys noted that he had a firearm in the car and a license to carry it.

On Monday, Maclin’s family filed a tort claim notice to IMPD and the City of Indianapolis alleging excessive use of force and emotional distress.

During Monday’s new conference announcing the tort claim, Maclin’s family and legal team called for IMPD to release unedited body camera footage of the encounter. The footage released by IMPD on Tuesday is edited. That edited video can be viewed here.