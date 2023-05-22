Photos from the scene of the crash at North and Meridian

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred at North and Meridian streets near the American Legion Mall shortly before 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

Photos from the scene of the crash at North and Meridian

IMPD said injuries were reported as part of the multi-vehicle accident but couldn’t provide any further details at this time about the severity.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.