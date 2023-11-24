INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Indy’s west side two weeks ago.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Angel Glaze was last seen on Nov. 9 in the area of 1400 S Waldemere Avenue — near Lynhurst Drive and W. Morris Street.

Police said there is reason to believe that Angel may be on the east side of Indianapolis.

Angel is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to IMPD, detectives were told that Angel may be in danger.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact IMPD at (317) 327-6160. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.