INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old Indianapolis man who was last seen on Oct. 26.

Thomas Lewis Jr. was last seen in the 400 block of N. Hamilton Avenue on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo of Thomas Lewis Jr. (provided by IMPD)

Lewis is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Lewis may need medical attention.

Anyone who locates Lewis is asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.