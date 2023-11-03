INDIANAPOLIS – Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old last seen on Oct. 31 on the city’s east side.

According to a news release sent Friday, IMPD missing person detectives are looking for 13-year-old Elvin Burks, who was last seen Tuesday in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive.

Officials describe Burks as being 5’5″ tall and around 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 and contact IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.