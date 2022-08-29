INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area of W. 34th Street and High School Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said Turcios was last seen wearing a black shirt with shorts and his location is unknown according to his family and girlfriend.

Anyone with information on Turcios’ whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.