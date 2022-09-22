INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community’s helping in finding missing 64-year-old Ricky Burns.

Burns is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, gray hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of 3800 South Keystone Avenue Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, white tennis shoes, and in a black-colored wheelchair.

He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).