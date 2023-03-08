INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Oklahoma toddler who authorities believe to be in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 2-year-old Oaklee Snow was last seen on Jan. 19 in Cromwell, Oklahoma.

Police believe Oaklee made her way to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

Oaklee Snow Madison Marshall

Police said Oaklee has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is said to be 2 feet tall and 35 pounds.

Anyone with information on Oaklee’s whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-327-6160 or dial 911 if located.