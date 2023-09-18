INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Scott Gaunt.

Gaunt is described as five foot four inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17 near North Capitol Avenue and West 21st Street on the city’s near north side.

Family members stated Gaunt was diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy and may be in need of medical services.

If located IMPD asks that you contact 911 immediately.

If anyone has any information to Gaunt’s whereabouts, you can contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).