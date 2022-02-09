INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Paris Williamson has been missing since Jan. 30. She is described as being 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Feb. 4 after her work contact Williamson’s family after she’d not shown up at her job.

Williamson is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana plate 394NFV. On Monday, Jan. 31, the Impala was last seen traveling southbound at Emerson Avenue and County Line Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).