INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police officers are seeking help to locate a 63-year-old man.

Emery Shelton pictured (IMPD)

Emery Shelton was described as 5′ 8″, 163 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said Shelton was last seen Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, near the 500 block of West 26th Street.

Shelton may also be in need of medical attention.

If he is located, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.