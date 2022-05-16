INDIANAPOLIS — Police say an Indianapolis Fire Department firetruck was damaged after crews responded to an unresponsive driver on the near east side.

Just before 3 a.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Commerce Drive for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle.

IMPD says someone with IFD knocked on the vehicle’s window to wake the driver.

According to officials, the driver woke, then “immediately went forward” and struck an IFD truck in front of it.

The truck had minor damage.

It’s unclear why the driver was unresponsive.