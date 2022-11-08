INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s US Senate midterm results are in, and Republican incumbent Todd Young has won.

Sen. Young ran his reelection campaign for a second term against Democratic candidate Tom McDermott and Libertarian candidate James Sceniak. FOX and CBS are both projecting Young to win, and McDermott has called Young to concede.

Throughout his campaign, Young employed a front-runner strategy of largely ignoring his challengers. He maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond, who struggled to gain attention while attacking Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization.

National political groups virtually ignored Indiana’s Senate race this year after spending tens of millions six years ago during Young’s successful campaign against former Democratic U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh as former President Donald Trump easily won the state.

Young’s campaign reported raising about $14.5 million in contributions through the end of September, according to Federal Election Commission filings, while McDermott’s campaign had collected $1.1 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.