INDIANAPOLIS — After three firearms were discovered at security checkpoints on Sunday, officials with the Transportation Security Administration said that the Indianapolis International Airport detected the most-ever firearms at the airport in 2023.

According to a news release, the three firearm detections from Sunday brought the total to 75 in 2023. The previous annual record was 74 firearms in 2021. Officials said in 2022, 68 firearms were stopped at checkpoints in the airport, a total that was surpassed earlier this month.

The three firearms were stopped in two incidents on Sunday, according to the release. The incidents occurred at 6:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. and all three of the firearms were loaded.

“It’s troubling that we’ve set an all-time record for firearms stopped at the checkpoint with more than three months still left in the year,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said in the release. “In addition to the serious safety risk these incidents pose, they also slow down the screening process for all passengers when we’re forced to temporarily close down a lane. I urge passengers to think twice before they leave the house about what they’re bringing in their carry-on bags.”

According to previous reports, the penalty for a firearm violation can reach as high as $14,950. The release said that TSA will revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Officials said that firearm possession laws vary by state. For more information on how travelers can properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA website.