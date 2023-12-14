TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – It’s that time of year when you may be brainstorming ideas of what to bring as a dish to a Christmas or New Year’s party.

4-year-old Mila Woodward joined us back in July to show us how she makes her pickles at “Cutie Pie Farms.”

This week, she stopped by the studio to show us “Mila’s Easy No-Knead Bread” recipe, which is perfect for the holiday season.

You can watch the full interview above where she shows us step-by-step how to make it, and find the recipe down below.

Ingredients:

Warm water – 1 1/2 cups

Yeast – 2 1/4 teaspoons

Salt – 1/2 tablespoon

Flour – 3 1/4 cups

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix the water, yeast and salt. Stir until it’s dissolved. Add flour. Mix until it reaches a dough-like consistency. Cover it with a kitchen towel. Let it rise for 2-3 hours in a warm place. 40 minutes before you’re ready to bake, preheat your oven to 450 degrees with your Dutch oven inside. Once the oven is preheated, take out your Dutch oven and put your bread inside on a piece of parchment paper. Bake for 35 minutes with the lid on. Take the lid off and bake for another 5 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before you cut a slice and enjoy!

You can keep up to date on all of Mila’s cooking adventures by visiting the “Cutie Pie Farms” Facebook page.