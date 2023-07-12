MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The state of Indiana, including the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, recently filed a civil lawsuit against the owners and managers of Willow Brook Apartments in response to various claims of not fulfilling maintenance requests, mismanaging billing and other documents, and failing to respond to other issues.

The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Marion County Circuit/Superior Court against Willow Brook Gardens LLC, the property owner; Beztak Properties, the property management company and U.S. Bank National Association, the mortgage assignee to “assert any interest it may have in the property, according to a news release from the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

The lawsuit, according to court documents, is in regard to tenants’ claims that officials with the complex and the management company engaged in various practices that caused multiple tenants emotional and monetary harm. The tenants, the majority of which are elderly, disabled and/or on a fixed income, claim:

The complex failed to repair major systems in a reasonable amount of time;

Beztak Properties engaged in the unlicensed practice of real estate in Indiana;

The complex mismanaged tenant billing and legal documentation;

The complex failed to provide modifications for a tenant with disabilities;

The complex failed to respond to issues brought forward by tenants.

The court documents report, from seven tenant perspectives included in the documents, that the Willow Brook Apartment complex has received various complaints from the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, Indiana regarding the property’s conditions, including needs for plumbing repairs, kitchen repairs and the remediation of mold within particular units. The lawsuit claims that Willow Brook has failed to appear and respond to various compliance hearings in relation to the HHC complaints.

Another tenant within the complex, according to the lawsuit, claimed that the complex would not provide a modification for a ramp outside their apartment so they could access their front door after they became “increasingly disabled.” The tenant claims that they had to provide and install their own ramp. Beztak then informed the tenant that their lease would not be renewed “although they did not provide (the tenant) with a reason for nonrenewal.”

Other tenant claims against the complex and the management company consist of allegations of not communicating with the tenants regarding rent prices, unexpected charges to the tenants’ accounts and not remedying issues with the tenants.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated the Home Loan Practices Act, the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and the Uniform Business Organizations Act. According to the documents, the Attorney General’s office is asking for a jury trial in this specific case and seeking some of the following relief:

Enjoin Willow Brook from using an unlicensed property management company to manage its real estate assets;

Enjoin Beztak from engaging in the practice of real estate in Indiana without a license and from operating as a business in Indiana without registering with the Secretary of State;

Order defendants to pay tenants restitution for damages and extra costs of utilities;

Order defendants to pay civil penalties.

“We are here to protect Hoosiers,” Rokita said in a news release about the lawsuit from the Indiana Attorney General’s office. “That’s why we regularly take action against businesses doing harm to consumers through either negligent or willful misconduct, and this case represents just one more instance in which we are defending the rule of law and standing up for the little guy. This case represents yet another example of out-of-state real estate investors seeking to put their heel on the neck of working-class Hoosiers. Our office will not allow that kind of conduct to continue.”

FOX59 has reached out to Willow Brook Gardens LLC and the Beztak Management Group for comment in regard to the lawsuit. This story will be updated if they respond to the request for comment.