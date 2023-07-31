(WEHT) — Indiana is known for plenty of things: corn, manufacturing and racing. However, Indiana is also big on another area, wrestling.

Whether that would be competition wrestling or entertainment wrestling, plenty of wrestlers have been born in Indiana, including some of the most recognizable in the industry.

Some names were involved with some of the biggest organizations in the country including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) (now known as Impact Wrestling) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Here is a list of some of those names.

The Funk Family (Dory, Dory Jr. and Terry) All born in Hammond, Indiana

Ultimate Warrior Born in Crawfordsville as Jim Hellwig Known for high energy during matches, interviews and feud with Hulk Hogan, winning the WWE (then WWF) championship

Mick Foley Born in Bloomington Known for three characters: Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love Known as hardcore legend Memorable feuds include: Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock and Randy Orton

Dick the Bruiser Born in Delphi as William Afflis Went to college at Purdue Famous feuds include: Lou Thesz, Bobo Brazil, Angelo Poffo and “Classie” Freddie Blassie Former football player with Green Bay Packers

B. Brian Blair Born in Gary Half of The Killer Bees in 80s Held position as Hillsborough County Commissioner District 6, 2004-2008

Nick Dinsmore Born in Jeffersonville Best known as Eugene in WWE 8x OVW Heavyweight Champion and 11x OVW Southern Tag Team Champion

Don Kent Born in Fort Benjamin Harrison as Leo “Joe” Smith Jr. Also known as The Black Dragon

Roger Kirby Born in Muncie Real name Willis Kirby Trained by Dick the Bruiser and The Sheik Primarily competed with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)

Buck Weaver Born in Terre Haute Real name Ralph Weaver Died in 1956

Rip Rogers Born in Seymour as Mark Sciarra Attended Indiana Central College Trained many stars as OVW trainer including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Mark Henry, Bautista, Randy Orton and Pat McAfee

Spike Huber Born in Indianapolis Son-in-law of Dick the Bruiser Tag team champions with Dick the Bruiser in 1979 and Wilbur Snyder in 1980

Chief Lone Eagle Born in Hammond

Danny Basham Born in Seymour as Daniel Richard Hollie Wrestled for WWE between 2003 and 2006, becoming tag team champion Wrestled for TNA as Damaja

Bud Curtis Born in Terre Haute Real name as Hubert Curtis Died in 2006

Miguel Torres Born in East Chicago, lives in Griffith Graduated from Purdue Wrestled in high school but known for MMA Former WEC Bantamweight Champion Fought for UFC Retired in 2016

Lee Johnson Born in Gary Debuted in 2017 Currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling as a member of The Factory

Chad Collyer Born in Richmond Trained by Dean Malenko and Jeff Bradley Wrestled for Heartland Wrestling Association, WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor (ROH), All Star Wrestling and OVW

Mighty Wilbur Born in Logansport as Randall Buchanan Died in 2014

Nate Webb Born in Indianapolis Wrestled for several promotions and former semi-pro football player

Brian Costello Born in South Bend Wrestled for WWE from 1987 to 1992

Jack Lipscomb Born in Indianapolis

Dennis Hall Born in New Castle Known in the ring as Magnificent Max

