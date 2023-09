Someone is calling Hoosiers offering reduced insurance ratesand they claim they’re doing it on behalf of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some changes in hours are coming to Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches throughout the state in October.

According to a news release from the Indiana BMV, branches throughout the state will have new hours starting on Oct. 2. Officials with the BMV said that the BMV Branch Map will reflect the current hours of each branch until after close of business on Sept. 30.

Some of the changes include the Indianapolis West branch, which will open at 9 a.m. throughout the week starting on Oct. 2 compared to the current opening time of 8:30 a.m. The branch in Lebanon also changed and will be open only during the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 2.

For a full list of how the hours will change of branches throughout the state, look at the chart provided below:

Location: Days Open: Times Open: Alexandria Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Anderson Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am – 5pm, Sat 9am-12:30pm Angola Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Auburn Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Batesville Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Bedford Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Bloomington Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Bluffton Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Boonville Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Brazil Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Brookville Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Brownsburg Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Carmel Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Clarksville Tues -Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Clinton Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Columbia City Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Columbus Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Connersville Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Corydon Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Covington Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Crawfordsville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Crown Point Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Dale Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Decatur Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Delphi Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Demotte Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm East Chicago Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Elkhart Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm English Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Evansville East Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Evansville North Tues -Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Evansville West Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Fort Wayne Pinevalley Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Fort Wayne Waynedale Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Fowler Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Frankfort Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Franklin Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Gary Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Goshen Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Greencastle Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Greenfield Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Greensburg Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Greenwood Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Griffith Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Hammond Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Hartford City Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Huntington Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Indianapolis – Beech Grove Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Indianapolis – Lawrence Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Indianapolis – Madison Ave Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Indianapolis – Midtown Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Indianapolis – North Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Indianapolis – South Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Indianapolis – West Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Jasper Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Kendallville Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Knox Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Kokomo Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Lafayette Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Lagrange Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Laporte Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Lawrenceburg Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Lebanon Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Liberty Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Linton Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Logansport Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Loogootee Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Madison Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Marion Tues – Sat Tues 9a – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Martinsville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm McCordsville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Merrillville Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Michigan City Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Mishawaka Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Monticello Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Morocco Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Mount Vernon Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Muncie Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Nashville Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm New Albany Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm New Castle Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm New Haven Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Noblesville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm North Vernon Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Paoli Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Peru Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Petersburg Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Plainfield Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Plymouth Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Portage Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Portland Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Poseyville Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Princeton Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Rensselaer Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Richmond Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Rising Sun Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Rochester Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Rockville Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Rushville Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Salem Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Schererville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Scottsburg Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Seymour Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Shelbyville Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm South Bend Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Spencer Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Sullivan Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Tell City Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Terre Haute Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Tipton Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Valparaiso Mon/Tues/Thur/Fri 8:00am – 5:30pm Versailles Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Vevay Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Vincennes Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Wabash Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Warsaw Tues – Sat Tues 9am – 6:30pm, Wed/Thur/Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm Washington Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Williamsport Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm Winamac Tues/Thur 9:00am – 5:00pm Winchester Mon/Wed/Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm

For more information, visit the Indiana BMV’s website.