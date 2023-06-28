GREENWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana excavation contractor has been issued a violation and a $6,300 fine by the State after a worker was hit and killed by a concrete box at a Greenwood construction site.

Last month, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration filed a safety order and penalty notice after a months-long investigation into West Lafayette-based Atlas Excavating, Inc.

The IOSHA investigation, which ended in late March, began 3 days after the accidental blunt-force trauma death of Larry S. Stinson in Greenwood.

Stinson, a 53-year-old man working for Atlas Excavating, was fatally injured around 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, at a construction site near the intersection of Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue after a concrete box swung from a crane and hit him and another construction worker.

According to IOSHA, Stinson and the other Atlas employee were working in a trench when the controls of a John Deere 160G excavator were bumped by an operator. The excavator, investigators said, was handling a large concrete box.

The operator tried to correct, IOSHA said, which caused the box to swing, strike one employee and “crush” Stinson against the trench wall.

EMS responded but, around 4:30 p.m., Greenwood Police confirmed that Stinson had been pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.

On Dec. 19, 2022, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Stinson’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

In a safety order issued on May 11, IOSHA cited Atlas Excavating with a “serious” violation that stated the employer did not properly protect workers from being crushed at sites.

“The employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees, when employees were exposed to struck-by and crush hazards,” IOSHA said.

In addition to the violation being issued, IOSHA also fined the company $6,300 in penalties. Furthermore, Atlas Excavating is now required to submit all “corrective action” taken to the Indiana Department of Labor and display safety worksheets at all worksites.