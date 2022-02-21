INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its outdoor recreation and fishing guides are now available online.

The DNR’s 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide provides information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties. The guide is available at www.in.gov/dnr/files/indiana-recreation-guide-2022.pdf.

The guide to Indiana fishing is available at www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/fishing-guide-and-regulations/.

Free printed copies of each guide soon will be available at retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.

Paper copies of the guides also are available at the DNR booth in Tackle Town in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show through Feb. 23-27, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.