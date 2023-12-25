NEW CASTLE, Ind. – An East Indiana community surprised a young family on Christmas Day with a special gift they will never forget.

Monday afternoon, roughly one hundred people formed a caravan of cars led by two firetrucks and gathered at the home of New Castle firefighter Chase Houser and his wife, Kacie.

The couple received toys for their two sons, a $1,000 check, and an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World. The Christmas surprise comes a week after Kacie found out she was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four neuroendocrine cancer.

When family friend Brenda Grider heard the news, she knew she needed to do something special for the Houser Family this Christmas.

“I started reaching out to people that I knew, and it just, everybody just gets on board,” Grider said. “I never would have dreamed this many people would show up.”

Kacie and Chase said they’ve always wanted to take their boys to Disney World and are beyond grateful to their loved ones for making their dream come true.

“I just want to let everyone know how thankful we are and how much we love them,” Kacie Houser said.

“This just shows how much small communities pull together in times of need,” Chase Houser said.

Several New Castle residents said they plan on organizing future fundraisers for the Houser Family.