INDIANAPOLIS — Cell phone video captured a scary scene on I-65 Monday night as a pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the interstate’s northbound lanes.

The video was taken by Joe Miller as the truck, followed closely by an IMPD officer, passed the Keystone Avenue exit on the city’s south side.

“Oh my gosh, that truck is going the wrong way dude,” Miller can be heard saying. “And his tires are out. What is happening.”

Authorities said it began at the south split where INDOT cameras captured the truck driving up the on-ramp from I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound. Shortly after, it slammed into a vehicle causing it to tumble down an embankment.

It came to an end just south of Southport Road where the truck crashed into a guardrail. IMPD said the driver was seriously injured. Police said a medical issue is believed to be a “significant factor” in the whole ordeal.

“We were right behind them so we swerved out of the way and into the grass,” said NaLyssa Smith, a forward for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. “They got hit and ran into the bushes.”

Smith was riding with her mom on that on-ramp when they saw the truck coming their way. After narrowly avoiding the crash, she said they immediately jumped in to help.

“We pulled over, us and another car. We just pulled over and our first instinct was just to help the people get out of the car,” Smith recounted. “We had seen the airbags and the people were just holding their hands up like they were OK.”

Indiana State Police are investigating that crash and confirmed that the people Smith helped get out had no serious injuries.

IMPD is handling the investigation into the wrong way driver and said they don’t expect criminal charges to arise from the incident.

Smith said she’s just glad that everyone made it out alive.

“It was like a huge impact, and they barely even had any type of injuries or anything,” Smith said. “So you know — came out of it alive and I’m just happy about that. Happy that they’re OK too.”

All the crashes remain under investigation.

You can watch some of the video here:

Courtesy: Joe Miller