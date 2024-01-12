INDIANAPOLIS — According to officials with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, warming centers will be open across the state as the extreme winter weather makes its way across Central Indiana.

According to a news release from the Indiana FSSA, the Indiana 211 website provides Hoosiers with the locations and hours of warming centers. The website said currently, temporary warming centers are open in Zionsville and in Plainfield.

The Marion County Health Department said everyone should take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe within the extreme winter weather. Officials said time outside should be limited and exposed skin should be covered as much as possible.

“Serious health problems such as hypothermia and frostbite can result if a person is exposed to cold temperatures for a long period of time,” Virginia A. Caine, M.D., the director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, said. “It is especially important for the very old and very young to be in a warm place.”

Hoosiers are able to call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to find the warming center closest to them. Individuals are able to report, or add, a warming center by emailing the Indiana FSSA.