LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests.

During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired several rounds from a handgun then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

Police searched for him on foot and via the ISP Aviation Section.

It was not until Thursday that officers from the US Marshal’s Multi-Agency Taskforce located the subject near the Lynnville area.

ISP says an “an exchange of gunfire” occurred, and the suspect then hid in a barn.

After failing to communicate with him, officers secured the scene and found the subject to be unresponsive. Medics declared him deceased.

It’s unclear if the man died because he was shot by police or turned his gun on himself.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

State police did not release the suspect’s name, but the Evansville Courier & Press said a man named Michael White was the subject of the manhunt.

ISP did say the man was a Chandler, Indiana resident.