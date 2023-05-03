Millennial travelers accounted for nearly half of 393.7 million nights spent at an Airbnb in 2022, more than Gen Xers and boomers combined. Airbnbs offer more homelike environments and often have kitchen and laundry facilities, extra bedrooms for kids, and living spaces for parents to enjoy after the kids are asleep. Airbnb rentals often have more pizzazz and personality than a hotel room.

Summer travelers on a budget who are still looking for that wow factor in an Airbnb rental are in luck. A study conducted by BetMGM analyzed Airbnb data to reveal the most affordable wow factor Airbnbs across the U.S. Millennials, or anyone else wanting both a unique and affordable vacation experience, can check out these top 10 wow factor Airbnbs.

Airbnbs Are Most Popular With Millennial Travelers

Millennials, defined as someone born between 1981 and 1996, are approaching middle age and are often parents. According to YouGov and research firm Morning Consult, m illennial travelers seek unique and budget-friendly stays offered by an Airbnb versus a traditional hotel. Here’s how these 10 budget-friendly and unique Airbnbs stack up.

Baying Hound Campground is the Most Affordable Wow Factor Airbnb

The hosts have a range of stays on Airbnb, but their cheapest offering is the Trippy Tortoise Shell-ter, at $25 a night and a 4.90-star review; it includes a part truck cab and turtle-inspired permanent campervan/tent, which the hosts playfully refer to as “shell-ters.” The exteriors are decorated by professional artists.

The floors are padded, but Superhosts Bobby and Amanda recommend bringing sleeping pads along with sleeping bags. The Baying Hound Campground is located 10 minutes from downtown Ashville, North Carolina.

Second Place: Chicken Coop Grain Bin in Blanchard, Oklahoma

At $49 a night and a 5.0-star rating, this private room on a farm is a repurposed grain bin surrounded by cows, guineas, chickens, and a peacock.

The Chicken Coop Gain Bin sleeps two. The bathroom and kitchen are shared with another unit. Guests can purchase farm-raised, 100 percent grass-fed ground beef from the farm to enhance their stay.

Third Place: The Retreat in Pulaski, New York

The Retreat is priced at $60 a night and has a 4.99 rating. The host describes it as “A private room in a unique home, impeccably maintained, and located along a peaceful rural road.” Amenities include a nearby river and a snowmobile trail.

Scenic NYS Route 3, 1.5 miles away, will take you to local beaches and state parks, as well as more local fishing spots and restaurants.

North Carolina and Washington State Tie for Fourth Place

Joint fourth on the list is Yome Away from Home in Weaverville, North Carolina, and Beautiful Getaway in Spokane, Washington.

Yome Away from Home is a $62-a-night yurt with a 4.88-star review. The yurt comes with a queen mattress, mini kitchen, and dining area and has a propane heater provided from October to March.

Beautiful Getaway has a 4.89-star review and is on a 500-acre nature preserve with a pond, wildlife, and trails. Inside amenities include a heated floor and a fully stocked commercial kitchen.

Fifth Place: Underground Hobbit Hole at Sustainable Ecovillage, Del Norte County, California

If you’ve ever wanted to say you spent the night in a hobbit hole, this unique Airbnb is $64 a night and has a 4.55-star rating. The unit is built into the side of a mountain in an off-the-grid village in Northern California’s Smith River Canyon.

Host Dan warns that this unique farm stay unit can be damp during the rainy season and advises guests to bring their own firewood.

Sixth Place: Retromania Airbnb in Houston

Airbnb Retromania has a 4.50-star rating and runs $116 a night. The host describes it as a unique and interactive home that welcomes photoshoots and a creative artsy interior.

This space in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood sleeps four and is a pop culture lover’s dream. With bright, splashy decor and Instagrammable wall art and murals, everything about the decor is whimsical and fun.

Seventh Place: Chalet by the Lake in Conneaut Lake Pennsylvania

This Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, Airbnb runs $80 per night and has a 4.97 rating. The newly renovated chalet is located on 11+ acres and within minutes of Conneaut Lake, Firemans Beach, and Icehouse Park.

The Chalet sleeps six, making it an affordable choice for a larger family or two families vacationing together.

Eighth Place: Sun One Organic Farm in Bethlehem, Connecticut

If you’ve ever wanted to sleep in a silo, you can for $73 a night. This converted 1940’s silo on a working produce farm has a 30-foot ceiling and a bathroom designed by one of the leading green building designers in the country. This unique Airbnb has a rating of 4.79.

The bathroom facilities are in a separate building from the bedroom. Guests are welcome to walk around the 65-acre farm and may access an outdoor firepit as long as no forest fire alerts are in place.

A Four-way Tie for the Ninth Spot

Tied for the ninth place are four AirbnbBs. These include the Cozy-Warm-Adorable Hobbit House in Bainbridge Island, Washington, the Stargazing Hut – Mossy Forest Glamping in Newport, Tennessee, The Bunkhouse at Love’s Hideaway in Lagro, Indiana, and The Silo in Collbran, Colorado.

The Hobbit House in Bainbridge Island, Washington, is $78 per night and sleeps two adults. Additional guests may stay in a tent on the property for an additional $20. The Stargazing Hut is $76 per night and includes a breakfast of farm-fresh eggs, oatmeal, and French press coffee.

The Bunkhouse at Love’s Hideaway is $73 per night. This unique, wow factor Airbnb is a 15-foot foot round grain silo that has been transformed into a loft one-bedroom tiny home. The Silo in Colbran, Colorado, is $71 and ideal for anyone seeking solitude. There’s plenty of open space but no indoor plumbing or television.

Two Texas Airbnbs Tie for Tenth Place

Both of these Texas Airbnbs can be rented for $79 per night: Luxury Jail Suite in Pearland, with a 4.88 rating, and Nopalito Train Car Apartment Edinburg, Texas, with a rating of 4.95.

The Luxury Jail Suite sleeps four and comes complete with orange robes and prison props for memorable vacation photos. There’s a private outdoor shower, but other restroom facilities are shared.

The Nopalito Train Car Apartment has two bedrooms and sleeps four. This converted 1850s train car has a kitchen and a compositing toilet.

