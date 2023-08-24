INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Thursday that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will be expanded throughout the state of Indiana.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, the Imagination Library program gifts free, high quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age 5 on a monthly basis, regardless of a family’s income. Around $6 million has been allotted to expand the program throughout the state.

“I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to further education and opportunity ahead, long-term,” Holcomb said in the release. “The very ability to read can transport children and adults alike to places they have never been and open doors they never knew existed. By making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available in every zip code, we are giving Hoosier children yet another personalized tool close to home they’ll need for literary success.”

The goal of the expansion is to make books available to children from ages 0-5 in every zip code in Indiana. According to the release, the program is free to enrolled children and will soon be available to more children and families.

Officials said the Indiana State Library will coordinate the program and provide the state’s match to interested organizations or individuals to become local program partners. Starting Sept. 1, current partners will only pay 50% of their local program cost with the remainnig 50% paid by the state.

“It takes a lot of great people working together to make this possible, and I want to thank Governor Holcomb, the Indiana General Assembly, State Librarian Jake Speer and all our Local Community Partners across the state who helped make this dream a reality,” Dolly Parton said in the release.

For more information, visit the Imagination Library website.