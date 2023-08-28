INDIANAPOLIS — The largest state-based lottery jackpot in the U.S. is currently located in Indiana.

Ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, the Hoosier Lottery jackpot has soared to $30.1 million. The total is the third-largest of any domestic lottery in the country as of Monday, trailing only Powerball and Mega Millions, which feature national jackpots.

Hoosier Lotto tickets are available for $2 each at any participating retailer in Indiana. Players can add +Plus for $1 for a chance to win $1 million or other prizes in a secondary drawing that occurs immediately after the main Hoosier Lotto drawing concludes.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot has not surpassed $30 million since March 2019. That jackpot eventually grew to $43.8 million before it was won in August of the same year.

The largest Hoosier Lottery jackpot win happened in 2007, when a person won $54.5 million. Nobody has won the Hoosier Lotto since Sept. 7, 2022, when a winning ticket worth $19.5 million was sold in Munster.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for the Aug. 26 drawing were 8-11-22-28-36-39. Players can check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing will be available for purchase until 10:39 p.m. EDT. The drawing will begin at 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Hoosier Lottery officials indicate the current odds to win a prize via the Hoosier Lottery are 1 in 6 (16.6%).