INDIANAPOLIS – The Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis has been named the #2 best boutique hotel to stay at in the United States.

According to USA Today 10 Best, “Boutique hotels offer an escape all their own, complete with a more customized experience and the best modern amenities and service.”

Image courtesy of Bottleworks

The former Coca-Cola bottling plant features classical architectural designs as well as highly modernized amenities. The hotel has a chic flair with a coffee shop, a hoppin’ bar, and a billiards room.

“Rooms are quite luxe and very comfortable, and service is super friendly,” said Amber Gibson.

The #1 boutique spot was listed as the Beaufort Hotel located in North Carolina. The waterfront hotel features walking tours, bird watching, and scuba diving.

To learn more about the best boutique hotel in the United States please view here.