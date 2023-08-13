INDIANAPOLIS – Going nude might not be the first thing someone thinks about in Indiana but there are some “nudist communities” that accept the free practice.

According to Evansville’s 99.5 WKDQ, there are seven “clothing-optional” resorts across the Hoosier state. One of them just celebrating 90 years with an “open invitation to wear nothing but a smile.”

The Porter County club is just minutes away from downtown Valparaiso and is the place to be if you want to live free from clothes. The Lake O’ Woods Club has bragging rights as one of the two oldest continuously operated nudist clubs in the country.

One interesting fact about the club is that they are nude required, meaning members and paid visitors must strip down fully or get kicked out. Club officials said this is because some visitors believe it is okay to spend the day with clothes on with no intention of removing them while watching the others “naked” in the group.

NWI reported that paid visitors are welcome to the club from mid-May through September to join in the fun with the members, including some who live in the 50 residences scattered across the property.

The seven clubs are legal under Indiana since they are specified as “private property” and are shielded from the “general public’s” view. However, for any other public place across the state, nudity and indecent exposure is strictly forbidden by law.

As stated before, there are seven known nudist clubs across the Hoosier state. Each is unique.

Seven Indiana nudist clubs:

Lake O’ The Woods Club (Valparaiso, Indiana) Open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gatekeeper hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays No admittance outside of gatekeeper hours unless arrangements are made with the host Families consist of a single or couple with children 17 years and under Both parents of minors must be present unless a consent form is completed Nudity required Daily fees for visitors: $40 for members of AANR, TNS, FCN or active military $30 for visitors 30 years and under $50 for everyone else $25 extended check-out (2 p.m. instead of 10 a.m.)

Sunny Haven Nudist Recreational Park (Granger, Indiana) Overnight accommodations for guests like six recently renovated chalets for rent Outdoor activities like a hot tub, sauna, nature trail, community bonfire, etc . Clubhouse offers several amenities for days with bad weather Clubhouse has its own “Toasted Buns Café” that offers breakfast on weekends Visitor fees: $25 grounds fee/$15 AANR members $15 tent camping with no hookups/ $10 AANR members $32 RV campsite with electric and water/ $25 AANR members $55 small chalet/ $40 AANR members $65 large chalet/ $50 AANR members Membership package info on park’s website

Ponderosa Sun Club (Demotte, Indiana) Adults only (21 years and up) Clothing optional RV and tent campground Cellphones and cameras are not permitted in common areas No intimate physical contact or lewd behavior in public areas Electric golf carts only No illegal drugs or weapons Visitor rates: $40 daily fee (Monday-Thursday) per couple $375 10-day pass $995 annual membership RV and Tent sites add-ons: $15 (primitive) $20 (water & electric) $30 (motor homes 30 amp) $40 (motor homes 50 amp)

Sun Shower Country Club (Centerville, Indiana) Sanctioned AANR nudist resort Office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time 16 pull thru RV sites Tent camping Six rental units Daily fees: $50 non AANR $45 AANR direct $45 Naturist/NNC $40 Club AANR Ground fees half price after 4 PM, except during special events Overnight camping fees on club’s website

Sun Aura Resort (Lake Village, Indiana) Clothing optional resort RV camping Tent camping Cabin rentals Must be 21 and older Couples and singles are welcome Daily fees: $40 weekday singles/couples $60 weekend singles/couples Visitors can inquire about membership during their visit Couples must check in at the same time Tent camping included in the day fees RV spots are $20/night for water and electricity

Fern Hills Club (Bloomington, Indiana) Nude required Sunbathing lawn 52-foot circular pool Recreational area RV parking and camping space Clubhouse available 100% AANR club and all members must be AANR members Daily fees: $30 Fern Hills associate members $35 AANR members and non AANR members $40 Non AANR Camping fees on their website

Drakes Ridge Rustic Nudist Retreat (Switzerland County, Indiana) Quiet and relaxing atmosphereTent camping RV camping Cabins and recreation Nudity: It is required nudist etiquette to carry a towel to sit on. Wearing undergarments, bathing suits or body jewelry in the genital area is not considered appropriate attire Children must be accompanied by parents at all times Daily rates: $25 for couples and family basic members/ $20 singles $36 for guest couples/ $30 singles $32 AANR, TNS member couples/ $26 singles $25 full-time nudist/ full-time student couples (18-25)/ $20 singles Overnight fees and membership fees are available on the retreat’s website

