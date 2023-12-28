INDIANAPOLIS – Law enforcement across central Indiana are ramping up patrols for the next round of holiday celebrations.

As the countdown to 2024 starts – there’s bound to be plenty of celebrating across the circle city.

“We want folks to have a good time, but we want you to be safe too,” said Officer William Young with IMPD. “Our mission is to take those impaired drivers off the streets that way your family arrives home safely and everybody’s safe.”

Law enforcement agencies like IMPD will be increasing patrols along city streets on New Year’s Eve. Indiana State Police will also be out in large numbers along state highways and interstates cracking down on drunk drivers.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” said ISP Master Trooper Nick Klingkammer. “‘Well, I only had a couple.’ Well, a couple can get you to that legal limit of 0.08.”

Police say the best way to start the new year is by planning ahead.

“Have a conversation with your group,” Klingkammer said. “Is someone going to be a designated driver? Are we going to use our rideshare services? [That includes] the Ubers, the Lyfts, a friend, a coworker.”

And no matter where you are headed, law enforcement say it is always a good idea to keep an eye out for impaired drivers.

“We ask that you dial 911 immediately,” Young said. “Give a good direction of travel, a vehicle description, the license plate if you’re able to do so safely without putting yourself in harm’s way.”

Police also remind drivers to be mindful of any cars and emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

“Slow down and move over,” Klingkammer said. “If you can’t move over because of traffic, slow down 10 miles underneath the speed limit and please use caution. Give those people room to work and room to operate so they too can go home safely to their families.”

With several recent road rage incidents, police also encourage you to drive patiently. Avoid any confrontation with aggressive drivers.