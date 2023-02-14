FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in Indiana’s history, a bill discussing the decriminalization of marijuana in the Hoosier state is getting a hearing.

House Bill 1297, which could potentially decriminalize the possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, is set to be discussed on Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.

In December 2022, Republican legislative leaders at the Indiana Statehouse said that they anticipated discussing cannabis legislation this session.

While no specifics were provided then, Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expected potential regulations on delta-8, the chemical compound in hemp, to be included in their discussions.

Around the same time, Democrats argued that Indiana is overdue to take action on cannabis legislation.

“I say we kick the door wide open,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis). “We should at least put together a commission because the federal government’s going to do something.”

HB 1297, the decriminalization bill set to be discussed Wednesday, was authored by Republican Rep. Heath VanNatter of District 38 and co-authored by both fellow party members and a Democrat representative.

The bill’s listed co-authors are:

Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-District 77)

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-District 69)

Rep. Becky Cash (R-District 25)

The bill had its first reading on Jan. 11 and will now be discussed by state lawmakers. If passed, it would take effect on July 1, 2023, documents show.