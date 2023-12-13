INDIANAPOLIS — For many states, new laws passed during the year’s legislative session go into effect to top off the new year.

But for Indiana, that’s not the case.

FOX59/CBS4 received a response from political experts at the University of Indianapolis stating a big reason for this distinction is Indiana’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30.

That means bills passed and signed into law during budgeting years, including the actual budget, can have fiscal lines. Those would take effect in the new fiscal year.

A political science professor at UINDY, Laura Wilson said, “The fiscal year is probably also related to the fact that Indiana has a part-time legislature that meets from January to February and April.”

Due to the time of the cycle for bills to go into effect, it makes more sense for a July 1 start date compared to a Jan. 1.

For the 2024 legislative session in Indiana, many lawmakers have said education is a top priority.

Previous reports explained House Speaker Todd Huston and state Republican lawmakers will primarily address three things next session — improvements to I-65 and I-70, antisemitism on college campuses, and reading proficiency concerns amongst Hoosier elementary school students.

”We need to communicate with parents and schools,” Speaker Huston said. “But let’s set that goal. Let’s get that accomplished.”

”An awful lot of kids are getting passed on to fourth grade and then we’re not keeping an eye on them to make sure that they’re becoming proficient,” Senate President Pro Tem Bray said.