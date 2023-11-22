EATON, Ind. — Michael Tormoehlen had just finished working the late shift at Cafe Valley Bakery in Marion and was ready for some much-needed sleep when he decided to check his Hoosier Lottery app right before hitting the hay.

Sleepy, perhaps a little bleary-eyed, Tormoehlen took a look at the winning numbers for the CA$H 5 drawing and realized there was something awfully familiar about them — they were the same five numbers he’d selected.

Michael Tormoehlen, a maintenance supervisor from Eaton, just won $110,000.

“I just can’t believe it,” Tormoehlem told the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office when he came to collect his winnings. “I’m still in shock that all those numbers matched!”

Tormoehlen’s $110,000 winning ticket was purchased at an Eaton gas station located at 504 E. Indiana Avenue.

With CA$H 5 carrying one in 11 odds of winning, according to the Hoosier Lottery, the Eaton man might’ve hoped to win a few bucks but ended up with more than he could believe. Enough to shock the weariness right out of him, even after a long shift at work.