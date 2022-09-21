WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Bloomington man was arrested in the nation’s capital after police say he painted a profane message on the Washington Monument.

According to the United States Park Police, 44-year-old Shaun Ray Deaton vandalized the base of the monument with red paint.

Photos showed a red splash of paint along with a message. USPP said Deaton was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism.

“This is an initial criminal charge and, as the investigation continues, there may be additional charges,” according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Conservators have already started the process of removing the paint. According to a tweet from the National Mall, the base of the monument will be treated with several applications of cleaning products.

Another tweet said a “week of sunlight will also help return the monument to its usual impressive state.”

The Washington Monument was temporarily closed after the incident.