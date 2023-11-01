MATTESON, Ill. — A 34-year-old Hammond man is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of two people from Chicago in south suburban Matteson.

Kephren Ferguson is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the events of Oct. 26. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the head. The 16-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both were rushed to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives conclude the shooting was the result of a fight between two female roommates, one of whom was Ferguson’s alleged girlfriend.

The victims are the 20-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother of the other female roommate.

Ferguson was taken into custody in Hammond and is being held at Lake County, Indiana jail. Extradition to Matteson awaits, pending the outcome of the department’s investigation. No booking photo was made available by police.