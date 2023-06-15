Row of gravestones with colorful flowers on a beautiful and well cared cemetery in Sweden

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — An Owen County man has been arrested for theft by Indiana State Police after troopers looked into the disappearance of items left at gravesites in Monroe County.

Glen Cochran, a 55-year-old Gosport man, now faces two misdemeanor charges after ISP said he broke into a cemetery in southeastern Monroe County and stole “memorial-related” items.

ISP said troopers with the Bloomington post had received multiple complaints over the last several months that items left at gravesites in the Salt Creek Township Cemetery were missing.

State police said that troopers utilized “a variety of investigative techniques” to identify the suspect as Cochran. Troopers tracked Cochran down on Thursday, ISP said, in the 9000 block of Wolf Mountain Road in Gosport.

Several memorial-related items, including ones reported stolen as recently as June 7, were found in the yard of where Cochran was found, ISP said.

Cochran was subsequently arrested and booked into Monroe Co. Jail on the following charges:

Theft, a class A misdemeanor, and

Cemetery mischief, a class A misdemeanor

Indiana State Police said that anyone who believes they are a victim of cemetery memorial theft in the Monroe County area should call (812) 332-4411.