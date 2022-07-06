AMBIA, Ind. – A 60-year-old man was arrested on an abuse of a corpse charge in connection with a death investigation in Benton County.

According to Indiana State Police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check around 9 p.m. on July 3 at a home on East Oak Street in Ambia.

Deputies found 60-year-old Edward Bagwell living at the residence. Further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased individual, police said.

The sheriff’s department requested assistance from ISP detectives. Bagwell was taken into custody.

Police said the preliminary investigation found Bagwell “attempted to improperly dispose of the body.” Police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

Bagwell was booked into the Benton County Jail on a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse, a Level 6 felony.

The case remains under investigation.