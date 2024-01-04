RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with child sex trafficking promotion and intimidation after police say he threatened a victim with an AK-47.

Louis David Galligan, a 20-year-old man from Winchester, was arrested Thursday after police say he made juvenile males send him pornographic photos and videos and offered to pay them after sexual acts.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Galligan in the morning hours of Dec. 29 after receiving a call stating the 20-year-old had threatened to drive to Ridgeville with an AK-47 and shoot someone. The caller said Galligan was parked outside their home.

RCSD deputies went to the location but were unable to locate Galligan or his car, Capt. Tom Pullins said in a news release Thursday. However, an investigation was launched into several allegations made against the suspect.

While investigating, RCSD deputies found that the threat had been made by Galligan in a group chat on Snapchat. When looking for a cause of the threats, investigators found that Galligan had allegedly been making juvenile males send him pornographic photos and videos.

Furthermore, RCSD alleged that Galligan had engaged in “sexual acts” with one juvenile teen male and attempted to perform sexual acts with a second juvenile teen male. Both teen victims reportedly told police that payment was offered by Galligan for the sex acts.

Capt. Pullins said that Randolph County deputies located Galligan on Jan. 4 and interviewed the suspect. While speaking with RCSD, Galligan allegedly admitted to the allegations made against him. Child pornography was also reportedly found in his possession.

Galligan was subsequently booked into the Randolph County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:

Louis Galligan (via RCSD)

Promotion of child sexual trafficking Level 3 Felony 2 counts

Promotion of human sexual trafficking Level 4 Felony 1 count

Child exploitation or child pornography Level 5 Felony 1 count

Intimidation Level 6 Felony 1 count



According to RCSD, a level 3 felony can include a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 16 years with an advisory sentence of 9 years.

Online court records have not yet been updated to reflect an initial hearing date in Galligan’s criminal trial. No other information was immediately provided by RCSD Capt. Tom Pullins.