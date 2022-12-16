ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East.

The preliminary investigation showed a 23-year-old Cincinnati man was heading southbound in the passing lane of U.S. 31 when his 2004 Toyota Highlander hit a man who was walking across the travel portion of the road.

The pedestrian, identified as 51-year-old Steven Patrick Biggs of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.