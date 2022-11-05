ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night.

In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in pursuit of a 19-year-old Roachdale citizen who decided to elect trick instead of treat and gave the police and all the pursuit’s witnesses a night to remember.

According to Roachdale police, officers were made aware of a man recklessly driving a modified lawn mower through the streets of Roachdale with a trailer in tow while children dressed as ghosts and ghouls prowled the streets in their own pursuit of candy.

A deputy located the erratic lawnmower driver but quickly realized it was no ordinary driver — it was the rare lawnmower Pikachu.

The deputy attempted to pull the lawnmower over but the man dressed as Pikachu responded with a shock by flipping off the deputy as he sped away best he could. Police said “the pursuit” of lawnmower Pikachu went for a few blocks before the deputy broke off the chase due to the driving of the lawnmower becoming more erratic and dangerous, even at one point attempting to hit the deputy’s vehicle, police said.

Police were able to identify the suspect beneath the Pikachu garb, however, and later arrived as his home where, “after a brief scuffle,” two officers were able to subdue the man — no longer in his Pikachu costume — and take him into custody.

Police said the 19-year-old Roachdale citizen faces two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been a contributing factor in the Pikachu-dressed man’s antics, according to Roachdale police.

“At this time, we believe Pikachu acted alone and no other Pokemon characters were involved in this incident,” Roachdale Police Department wrote. “However, we are not opposed to catching them all…”