MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A 56-year-old from Bremen died two days after he was pulled from Lake Michigan after drowning during a kite surfing lesson, authorities said.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Douglas Tolle was participating in kite surfing lessons at Washington Park Beach on Saturday when he began struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan for unknown reasons. By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was reportedly unconscious.

DNR said that Tolle was taken to a Michigan City hospital in critical condition after being given CPR on the shoreline. On Monday, just after 1 p.m., Tolle succumbed to his injuries and died.

The preliminary cause of Tolle’s death was determined to be cardiac arrest due to drowning, DNR reported.