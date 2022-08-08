FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children.

The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole.

Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May for fatally stabbing 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent, and her children, 5-year-old Carter Matthew Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Duwayne Zent and 2-year-old Aubree Christine Zent, in their Fort Wayne home in June of 2021.

Sarah Nicole Zent was found kneeling by a bed, and her three children were found lying facedown on the same bed, according to a probable cause affidavit. They all had severe injuries to their throats. Court documents say Hancz-Barron also strangled Sarah Nicole Zent.

Hancz-Barron was arrested in Lafayette a few hours after the bodies were discovered.

Police say at the time of his arrest, he was found with a knife that had a “red stain” on it and Zent’s credit card in his billfold.