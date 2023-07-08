GREENS FORK, Ind. — A Wayne County man is in the hospital Saturday after the UTV he was trying to drive around a railroad crossing was hit by a Northfolk Southern train overnight in Greens Fork.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a railroad crossing along S. Water Street just south of W. Plum Street in Greens Fork for a train crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle, or UTV.

Upon arrival, WCSO said deputies found a man, identified as a Greens Fork resident, suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. The man, who police did not provide an age for, was taken to Reid Health for treatment.

A preliminary investigation into the crash by WCSO shows that the injured man was attempting to drive a 2016 Polaris UTV across the railroad track despite an oncoming train. The train, which WCSO said is operated by Norfolk Southern, was headed eastbound when the crash occurred.

The man, police said, was unsuccessful in crossing his UTV across the railroad track which caused the engine of the Norfolk Southern train to collide with the left rear of the Polaris.

“The railroad crossing signal appeared to be functioning correctly at the time of the crash,” WCSO said in a release Saturday.

The driver of the UTV, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the railway workers were injured in the collision.

“This case remains active with additional investigation into the possibility of contributing factors,” WCSO said.

In addition to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included the Greens Fork Fire Department, Reid Health EMS and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“A special thanks to Wayne County Emergency Communications for their logistical support,” WCSO said.