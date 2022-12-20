DEARBORN, Ind. — An Indiana man was killed over the weekend in a crash on I-74, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Troopers in ISP’s Versailles Post responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. near the 166 mile marker, which is west of West Harrison, Indiana.

Investigators said Justin Horton, 29, of Sunman, Indiana was heading east on I-74 when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled into the westbound lanes and flipped several times.

Horton was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving measures from witnesses and first responders.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

ISP said toxicology tests are pending.