Investigators said Dale Huttle (circled in red) hit officers with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Indiana man and his nephew were arrested on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Dale Huttle is accused of engaging in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers on the Lower West Terrace. Around 2:05 p.m., he struck two officers with a wooden flagpole as rioters forced their way past bike racks set up to help secure the area, according to court documents.

About 30 minutes later, he’s accused of grabbing an officer’s baton and shouting, “Surrender!”

Dale Huttle is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested in Crown Point on Nov. 9 and has since been released pending further court proceedings.

His nephew, Matthew Huttle, was also at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, federal investigators said. He was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho, and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court this week.

According to the FBI, Matthew Huttle entered the Capitol shortly before 3 p.m., briefly exited and then returned at 3:06 p.m. He spent about 10 minutes inside. He faces misdemeanor offenses.