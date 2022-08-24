INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for dealing meth while on probation.

Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. A judge sentenced him to 135 months. Upon his release, he’ll be on supervised probation for five years.

Theisz has a criminal history spanning more 13 years. It includes a felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Vigo County plus a pair of domestic battery misdemeanors. In one of the cases, he threatened to kill a woman, police said.

Federal prosecutors said Theisz was already on probation when officers with the Vigo County Drug Task Force searched his residence in July 2021. The search turned up 141 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 in cash and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

During questioning, Theisz admitted the meth belonged to him and was “the amount he normally obtained” from his supplier.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case with help from the Terre Haute Police Department.