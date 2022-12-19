JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event.

More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on Wednesday, December 14 at a Meijer in Jeffersonville.

As the shopping got underway, the sheriff’s office said Robert Crabtree, 35, was caught trying to steal items from the department store. Officials said due to the large police presence already there, Crabtree was arrested without incident.

About 45 minutes later, officers said they were checking out items at the register when a woman identified as Amber Boyd, 35, was caught attempting to steal several items. She was also arrested at the scene without incident

“Unfortunately, during our event, two separate individuals decided to make poor decisions and were arrested,” stated Chief Deputy Scottie Maples. “We won’t let this deter us from continuing to provide for the children of Clark County. We will be back here again next year, and if someone makes the decision to steal again, we will arrest them.”

Crabtree and Boyd were both booked at the Clark County Jail on a count of theft.

Despite the coincidental nature of the arrests, police said the two thefts were not connected.