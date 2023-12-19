FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For more than a decade, a Fort Wayne mother has experienced what she says is a “long and draining process” with getting her adopted son’s social security and citizenship.

Rebekah Hubley adopted her son, Jonas, in November 2010 after the Haiti Earthquake. Since then, Hubley has been trying to navigate the process of getting her son’s U.S. citizenship.

Jonas is blind, autistic, and nonverbal, among other disorders.

Jonas Hubley Photo of Jonas Hubley, taken by his mother, Rebekah Hubley

In Hubley’s latest effort to get her son’s citizenship, she sent the required paperwork that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested. It was Jonas’ I-130 “Petition for an Alien Relative” and her request was denied. The letter of denial said that she did not have all of the required education records, however, Hubley said that all of the records were on the back page. Jonas will either have to go back to Haiti voluntarily or be deported.

“I’m not just fighting for Jonas this year, I am fighting for all the other Jonas’ that are going through this same situation,” said Hubley. “The ones that are cognitively understanding what is going on and terrified.”

She has made numerous Facebook posts about her situation and even came us with a #JusticeforJonas in hopes that it will reach the right people who can help her and her family. She also wrote a letter to the White House and President Biden.

Hubley says she has made efforts to reach out to Jim Banks’ office and other legislators but hasn’t been able to get resolution. WANE 15 called Banks’ office Monday afternoon. His office said they are aware of the case and working on it, but, because of privacy laws, cannot provide any further comment at this time. On Tuesday afternoon, his office sent WANE 15 the statement below to clarify they are working on the case.

Mrs. Hubley reached out to my office, and since then we’ve been working to help the family however we can. Rep. Jim Banks

EDIT: This story was updated to reflect Jim Banks’ office is allowed to confirm they are working on the case without violating privacy laws.