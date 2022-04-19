LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette arrested a nail salon employee accused of sexually assaulting a customer during a massage.

A woman told police she received a pedicure from a male nail technician at a salon in the Tippecanoe Mall on April 1.

According to a probable cause affidavit, after the pedicure, the woman asked the employee, Quang Phan, whether the salon also did massages.

Phan informed her the salon did and then directed her to a seating area in the back of the room to give her a leg massage.

Court documents show the woman rolled the legs of her pants up to her knee, but Phan pushed them to her upper thigh as he continued to massage higher up her legs.

The woman told police Phan put his hand under her legging and continued to massage her upper thigh and eventually her groin area, ignoring her when she said she was uncomfortable and told him “no” repeatedly.

Phan is also accused of using his hand to force the woman to remain in her seat when she tried to get up and leave.

The woman says she left immediately after the massage and contacted police. She showed them a picture she had taken during the massage that showed Phan’s hand underneath her legging, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Phan for sexual battery.

A jury trial has been scheduled for June.